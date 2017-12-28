El Paso

TxDOT to start braided ramp project to ease shopping traffic

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 10:17 AM MST

Updated: Dec 28, 2017 10:22 AM MST

New I 10 ramps

EL PASO, Texas - The Texas Department of Transportation is scheduled to start a project in east El Paso to alleviate traffic congestion in shopping areas, officials said. 

The Fountains Braided Ramp Project has been three years in the making. TxDOT spokeswoman Jennifer Wright said the project is meant to separate drivers entering and exiting shopping areas so traffic flows more safely. 

"We're improving the flow of traffic on Gateway East and Gateway West on the Hawkins interchange," said Wright. 

Crews are going to be constructing braided ramps at the intersections of Hawkins, Airway and Viscount boulevards, particularly near the Fountains at Farah, to keep vehicles from using the same lanes to merge. 

Wright said braided ramps have "the traffic crossing over on a structure, rather than merging together in traffic." She added that both exit and entrance ramps are going to be pushed farther west to give drivers a better view of where they are headed. 

Construction on the $16 million project starts January 2, and is expected to last until November. 

Crews will be putting up barriers for the project, which means we can expect two overnight closures. 

Interstate 10 eastbound  will be closed on Jan. 2, between Airway and Viscount from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. 

On Jan. 3, I-10 westbound will be closed between Airway and Viscount  from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. 
 

Copyright 2017 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: December 29
KCNA via CNN

On this day: December 29

News
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

Lifestyle
18 things to look for in 2018
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

18 things to look for in 2018

Weather
Dangerous cold brings misery for Midwest, Northeast
Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images

Dangerous cold brings misery for Midwest, Northeast

News
On this day: December 28
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: December 28

Travel
18 best US cities for New Year's Eve celebrations
iStock / sparkia

18 best US cities for New Year's Eve celebrations

News
2017: The year of the supercar
Ean R. Clark/CNNMoney

2017: The year of the supercar

Health
Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

News
On this day: December 27
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: December 27

News
Photos: Police Unit Crash in Northeast El Paso

Photos: Police Unit Crash in Northeast El Paso

Health
13 diet resolutions to avoid
iStock/zdenkam

13 diet resolutions to avoid

News
On this day: December 26
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

On this day: December 26

US & World
2017: The year in pictures
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

2017: The year in pictures

US & World
Notable deaths of 2017
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Notable deaths of 2017

News
On this day: December 25
Paul Kane/Getty Images

On this day: December 25

Economy
Cost of the 12 Days of Christmas
iStock/Liliboas

Cost of the 12 Days of Christmas

News
On this day: December 24
Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images

On this day: December 24

News
On this day: December 23
Jesper Jurcenoks via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: December 23

Crime
Photos: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 12.22.17

Photos: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 12.22.17

News
On this day: December 22
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

On this day: December 22

Economy
Best places to celebrate Christmas
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Best places to celebrate Christmas

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce engagement
Alexi Lubomirski via Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce engagement

News
On this day: December 21
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

On this day: December 21

Travel
Tips for braving stormy holiday travel
iStock / Bosca78

Tips for braving stormy holiday travel