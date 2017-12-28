TxDOT to start braided ramp project to ease shopping traffic

New I 10 ramps

EL PASO, Texas - The Texas Department of Transportation is scheduled to start a project in east El Paso to alleviate traffic congestion in shopping areas, officials said.

The Fountains Braided Ramp Project has been three years in the making. TxDOT spokeswoman Jennifer Wright said the project is meant to separate drivers entering and exiting shopping areas so traffic flows more safely.

"We're improving the flow of traffic on Gateway East and Gateway West on the Hawkins interchange," said Wright.

Crews are going to be constructing braided ramps at the intersections of Hawkins, Airway and Viscount boulevards, particularly near the Fountains at Farah, to keep vehicles from using the same lanes to merge.

Wright said braided ramps have "the traffic crossing over on a structure, rather than merging together in traffic." She added that both exit and entrance ramps are going to be pushed farther west to give drivers a better view of where they are headed.

Construction on the $16 million project starts January 2, and is expected to last until November.

Crews will be putting up barriers for the project, which means we can expect two overnight closures.

Interstate 10 eastbound will be closed on Jan. 2, between Airway and Viscount from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On Jan. 3, I-10 westbound will be closed between Airway and Viscount from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

