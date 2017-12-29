Free Sun Bowl Pregame Fan Party

Tailgating for the Sun Bowl

Those wanting to get some pregame tailgating in before the 84th Annual Hyundai Sun Bowl can do so at a free event by the stadium.

There will be a Sun Bowl Pregame Fan Party starting a 9 a.m. and running until 12:30 p.m.

It will be on the corner of Glory Road and Sun Bowl Drive and free and open to the public.

Kick-off for the Sun Bowl is at 1 p.m.