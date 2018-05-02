El Paso

Special Report Preview: Why is El Paso a retiree destination?

By:

Posted: May 02, 2018 11:07 AM MDT

Updated: May 02, 2018 11:17 AM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - The City of El Paso is gaining recognition as a retirement destination. According to US News and World Report, El Paso ranks #5 out of the 100 best places to retire in the nation. USA Today also ranks El Paso #5 in a special article that picks the "5 places where you may want to retire".

ABC-7 asked, what is the city doing to keep up with the national attention?

Director of the city's economic and international development Jessica Herrera said people like to come to El Paso for the low cost of rent, access to healthcare and the weather.

"Over the past few years there's been a significant amount of investment in just our overall cost of living," Herrera said. "Affordability goes a long way when retirees are looking to move into a city like El Paso."

Herrera said a lot of medical services have recently opened in El Paso, and that is attractive to retirees.

"Not to mention the veterans hospital that's being built on the base," Herrera said. "All of that within the next few years will open opportunities to quality health care coverage."

But do couples choose to retire to El Paso, even if they don't have any connection to the borderland?

Reporter Jamie Warren went looking to find out. It's a story you'll see only on ABC-7. Watch Jamie's special report Thursday at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: May 3
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 3

Economy
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Sports
What to know about Kentucky Derby
CNN

What to know about Kentucky Derby

Sports
Horse racing's Triple Crown winners
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Horse racing's Triple Crown winners

News
On this day: May 2
Kensington Palace/Twitter via CNN

On this day: May 2

Entertainment
Most fun states in America
iStock/Freder

Most fun states in America

Crime
Photos: DWI Arrests April 2018

Photos: DWI Arrests April 2018

News
On this day: May 1
Official White House photo by Pete Souza

On this day: May 1

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

Entertainment
Top 10 biggest movie opening weekends
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney

Top 10 biggest movie opening weekends

Economy
Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

News
On this day: April 30
Brendan Hoffman/ Getty

On this day: April 30

News
On this day: April 29
Greg Fiume/Getty Images

On this day: April 29

News
On this day: April 28
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On this day: April 28

Sports
Sports champs who have visited White House
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sports champs who have visited White House

US & World
Kim Jong Un, Moon Jae-in hold historic meeting
Korea Summit Press Pool/Getty Images

Kim Jong Un, Moon Jae-in hold historic meeting

News
On this day: April 27
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: April 27

Economy
Easy ways to better your credit score
iStock/i_frontier

Easy ways to better your credit score

News
On this day: April 26
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

On this day: April 26

Health
10 most climate-damaging foods
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

10 most climate-damaging foods

Technology
Amazon acquisitions, products and services
David McNew/Getty Images

Amazon acquisitions, products and services

New Mexico
SLIDESHOW - Meth arrests: Moms, dads, grandparents

SLIDESHOW - Meth arrests: Moms, dads, grandparents

Travel
20 ultimate travel destinations

20 ultimate travel destinations

News
On this day: April 25
David Ramos/Getty Images

On this day: April 25