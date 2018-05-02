Sideway cafes heading to Cincinnati Avenue

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso's Cincinnati Avenue is about to undergo another construction project.

The City Council voted to amend the existing sidewalk café ordinance just for the stretch of Cincinnati avenue between Mesa and Stanton Streets.

El Paso City Council representatives voted to allow owners of bars and restaurants to set up sidewalk cafes on sidewalks owned by the city.

City officials say the idea is to create a more pedestrian-friendly ambiance for the area, but some worry the move will encourage more curbside drinking and increase noise in the neighborhood.

The city will pay to level the sidewalks, so they are ADA compliant, and build gates.

City officials said the cost of this latest project is covered in the current budget for the ongoing reconstruction in the area.

There are some rules though. There can be no outdoor speakers, no smoking and the sale and service of alcohol must stop by 1 a.m. Restaurants and bars must have here must have tables and chairs in the outdoor cafes, which means there will be no standing room only.

Kern Place Association was at first concerned about the changes but recently decided to support the plan.

"We do not want to delay this process any longer. We still strongly advocate for a family friendly environment in the area and our hope is that eventually there will be more diversity in types of businesses located on Cincinnati Avenue," said Charlie Intebi, a member of the Kern Place Neighborhood Association.

But not everyone is convinced.

"I would really prefer not to be able to have bars be the sole real driving force behind these patios. If they were restaurants I would be very happy. But bars, I am not at all happy," said Keith Pannell, a concerned neighbor.

Bars and restaurants will have to get a permit and pay an annual fee for the sidewalk cafes.
City officials said construction, which is designed to match the design of the area, is set to begin early this month.

