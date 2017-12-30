El Paso

Sheriff's Office: 3 dead after fiery wreck in Far East El Paso County

Posted: Dec 29, 2017 03:05 PM MST

Updated: Dec 29, 2017 05:07 PM MST

EL PASO, Texas - Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office are investigating a deadly wreck in Far East El Paso County.

A sheriff's office spokeswoman told ABC-7 three people are dead and a fourth person was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The fiery reck was reported at around 1:30 pm on the 13100 block of Jobe Road, a private road in Far East El Paso County.

The driver of the single vehicle involved in the wreck was heading east when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle rolled and erupted into flames, the sheriff's office spokeswoman said.

Three of the occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have not confirmed the identities, gender or ages of those involved.

The sheriff's office special traffic investigators and crime scene unit is at the scene.

Jobe Road has been site of several fatal wrecks over the years and the County has warned drivers about staying off the private road. 

