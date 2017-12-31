Sheriff's deputy involved in West El Paso crash

Deputy crash

EL PASO, Texas - An El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy and another vehicle were involved in a crash Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened before 1P.M. Saturday on Doniphan in West El Paso.

ABC-7 crews on scene found a sheriff's deputy vehicle with damage to its front end. Another vehicle was seen with damage to the passenger's side.

It's unclear what happened but officials say both drivers were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

