Person trapped inside garbage truck Tuesday morning in South-Central El Paso
El Paso first reponders rescued a man inside a garbage truck Tuesday morning in South Central El Paso.
The El Paso Fire Department reported they were working to rescue the person at around 7 a.m. on the 300 block of Alicia Drive, which is south of Paisano.
Firefighters at the scene said they rescued a 23-year-old man with a skull fracture and transported him to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
City Environmental Services spokesperson Ramon Herrera says the man was inside a blue recycling bin when a City of El Paso residential recyling truck picked the bin up and dumped the victim and the contents into the garbage truck.
At this time it is not known why the man was in the bin.
