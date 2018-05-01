City to rename park to honor late Border Patrol agent, and his beloved canine partner

Border Patrol Agent Jose Barraza

EL PASO, Texas - There are a lot of changes coming to the Northeast Regional Park, one of them honors the memory of a Border Patrol agent who died two years ago.

Jose "Joey" Barraza died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler and his truck. The 29-year-old was assigned to the Sierra Blanca station of the Border Patrol's Big Bend Sector.

Barraza's beloved canine partner, Vino, suffered minor injuries and survived the crash. He later returned to work with the Border Patrol.

During Tuesday's city council meeting, representatives approved changing the name of Northeast Regional Park to Joey Barraza and Vino Memorial Park.

The park is located at 11270 McCombs.

Barraza's mother gave a tearful thank you to the council for honoring her son.

Barraza left behind a wife, Donna, and two young boys.

The council also approved additions to the park. Those include a dog park, walking paths, plaza area, benches, tables and additional flat fields.