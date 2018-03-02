Power outage at EPCC Valle Verde campus cancels classes

EL PASO, Texas - A power outage at El Paso Community College's Valle Verde Campus has led to classes being cancelled for two days.

According to EPCC, the power outage began Wednesday February, 28 and continued through Thursday March, 1. Students and staff were notified by the college's Tejano Alert Emergency System that classes would be cancelled for those two days.

Crews are working to repair the issue and updates on the situation will follow.

Classes, students services and offices at other EPCC campuses have not been affected.