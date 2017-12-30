El Paso

El Paso Police investigate lower valley stabbing

Posted: Dec 30, 2017 09:07 AM MST

Updated: Dec 30, 2017 09:17 AM MST

EL PASO, TX - El Paso police are investigating a stabbing that sent one woman to the hospital with serious injuries. 
The stabbing happened just before 5 a.m. this morning at an apartment complex on the 500 block of Lomaland.

Police tell ABC-7 when they arrived they found a woman in her late twenties who had been stabbed by another woman. Investigators say there was a family gathering when two people arrived uninvited and a fight ensued.  A man who was involved in the fight was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No further details have been provided.


