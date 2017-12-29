El Paso

Police and SWAT swarm Lower Valley neighborhood

Posted: Dec 28, 2017 03:53 PM MST

Updated: Dec 28, 2017 05:43 PM MST

SWAT situation in the Lower Valley

Heavily armed police officers and the SWAT officers swarmed a Lower Valley neighborhood Thursday.

The situation unfolded at a home near Roseway and New Haven at about 3pm Thursday. 

A police spokesman tells ABC-7 one person is in custody. 

An ABC-7 photographer at the scene spotted a helicopter hovering above the neighborhood. Our photographer also spotted a police officer, armed with a rifle, holding a baby. 

ABC-7 is working to learn more about the situation. Look for updates during ABC-7 at 4, 5, 6 & 10.

 

