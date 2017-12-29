Police and SWAT swarm Lower Valley neighborhood

SWAT situation in the Lower Valley

Heavily armed police officers and the SWAT officers swarmed a Lower Valley neighborhood Thursday.

The situation unfolded at a home near Roseway and New Haven at about 3pm Thursday.

A police spokesman tells ABC-7 one person is in custody.

An ABC-7 photographer at the scene spotted a helicopter hovering above the neighborhood. Our photographer also spotted a police officer, armed with a rifle, holding a baby.

