Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Montana and Airway

Pedestrian hit on Montana and Airway

EL PASO, Texas - One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Montana and Airway on Monday morning, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

Officials said that person suffered serious injuries.

It happened just after 5:30 a.m.

A tan-colored vehicle at the scene had damage to the windshield. ABC-7 saw officers talking to the driver.

Special traffic investigators have been called out to the scene, but could not tell us what direction.

Avoid the area. Authorities are blocking parts of the road.