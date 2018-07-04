One person in critical condition after motorcycle crash
One person was sent to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday morning after being involved in a motorcycle crash at I-10 and U.S. 54, according to emergency officials.
They crashed in the Spaghetti Bowl area just after midnight.
Authorities cleared the scene early and should not be blocking morning traffic.
