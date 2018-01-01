Not looking to go to a bar New Years Eve? There is other options

Not looking to go to a bar New Years...

Many will be headed out tonight to celebrate the new year.

With dozens of festivities going on at bars around town, ABC-7 wanted to tell you about the unique places offering a New Year's Eve party

The Comic Strip will have party favors, a "crazy champagne toast" and stand up from actor Steven Michael Quezada from Breaking Bad.

Sunland Park Race Track and Casino will also be having a celebration with free party favors the casino will be open until 2 a.m., and will have music performance by the Fungi Mungle Band.

The Winter Fest in downtown will be having a New Year's Eve party as well.

Ice skating will continue through the night and the cost to skate is $5 to $8.

They will have music, party favors and a new year countdown, from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. The event is free.