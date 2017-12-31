El Paso

NIAAA: New Year's Eve 7th deadliest day for drinking and driving

Posted: Dec 30, 2017 10:50 PM MST

Updated: Dec 30, 2017 10:50 PM MST

NIAAA New Years Eve 7th deadliest day...

The U.S. National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism has ranked New Year's Eve as the seventh deadliest day in the year when it comes to drinking and driving.

 Saturday evening, bars were getting stocked up for one of the biggest celebrations of the year.

"On New Year's Eve we'll probably be at capacity, at about a hundred a hundred and fifty people," said Gus Galindo, Manager at the Rockin Cigar Bar and Grill.

Galindo has been in the business about 25 years. He said there's some signs to watch out for when customers drink too much.

"You listen for the slurring. When they have a hard time getting out some words and their mannerisms will change," Galindo said.

"Falling asleep or just getting a little sluggish that's a good way to tell if someone has had too much to drink," said David Morales, bar manager at the Brass Monkey in west El Paso.

Morales said his staff will be keeping a close eye on clients this New Year's Eve.

"You have to take care of people and make sure you keep an eye on them, that they're doing good they are not inebriated to the point they cant drive," Morales said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration during the Christmas period an average of 45 fatalities involving an alcohol-impaired driver occurred each day. Those numbers soared to 54 per day over the New Year's holiday.

Bar managers said there' a few things bar staff do when someone has had to much to drink.

"We'll cut them off or if they ask for another round we'll switch them out with water," said Galindo.

"We'll give them some food or get them a taxi," Morales said.

A manager for Ditzy Duck and College Drop Out bars said he's paid for a customers Uber or taxi several times as well.

Bar staff told ABC-7 there's one fail-safe phone app that's a must if you're going to be drinking.

"Uber is very affordable and they show up right away and you know they aren't drinking so you're going to get home safe," Morales said.
     
 In 2015 the city had a program where someone could call a number and get a free sober drive home.

The program ended that year -- bar managers say that program needs to come back.   

 

Copyright 2017 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: December 31
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: December 31

Sports
Top sports stories of 2017
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Top sports stories of 2017

News
On this day: December 30
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

On this day: December 30

US & World
Notable deaths of 2017
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Notable deaths of 2017

US & World
Four exotic 'supercars' introduced in 2017
FCA

Four exotic 'supercars' introduced in 2017

News
On this day: December 29
KCNA via CNN

On this day: December 29

News
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

Lifestyle
18 things to look for in 2018
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

18 things to look for in 2018

Weather
Dangerous cold brings misery for Midwest, Northeast
Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images

Dangerous cold brings misery for Midwest, Northeast

News
On this day: December 28
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: December 28

Travel
18 best US cities for New Year's Eve celebrations
iStock / sparkia

18 best US cities for New Year's Eve celebrations

News
2017: The year of the supercar
Ean R. Clark/CNNMoney

2017: The year of the supercar

Health
Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

News
On this day: December 27
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: December 27

News
Photos: Police Unit Crash in Northeast El Paso

Photos: Police Unit Crash in Northeast El Paso

Health
13 diet resolutions to avoid
iStock/zdenkam

13 diet resolutions to avoid

News
On this day: December 26
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

On this day: December 26

US & World
2017: The year in pictures
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

2017: The year in pictures

News
On this day: December 25
Paul Kane/Getty Images

On this day: December 25

Economy
Cost of the 12 Days of Christmas
iStock/Liliboas

Cost of the 12 Days of Christmas

News
On this day: December 24
Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images

On this day: December 24

News
On this day: December 23
Jesper Jurcenoks via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: December 23

Crime
Photos: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 12.22.17

Photos: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 12.22.17

News
On this day: December 22
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

On this day: December 22