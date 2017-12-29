Hyundai Sun Bowl Fan Fiesta attracts hundreds of visitors from North Carolina and Arizona

Hyundai Sun Bowl impresses out of...

The 20th annual Sun Bowl Fan Fiesta wrapped up Thursday evening.

The event was a bit of a pre-party for those attending the Hyundai Sun Bowl game.

A favorite among visitors, the battle of the bands between the Sun Devils and the Wolfpack ... didn't disappoint.

Outside the convention center visitors were treated to Matachines and their battle drums.

Inside, Mariachis and Folklorico dancers with their colorful dresses captured the crowds attention.

"The dancers they are beautiful, it's so fun to see the culture that's brought to us for this fun game," one attendee said.

The kiddos got to do some bounce house wrestling and others got to show off their climbing skills on a indoor climbing wall.

"We never been here before we are loving it. It's a lot of fun," said visitor Amanda Keopke.



And of course the fans' favorite the battle of the bands

"I love the battle of the bands," said one onlooker.

"It's such a tradition and no matter what bowl you go to you know you're going to have the battle but (also) the camaraderie ," said visitor Amanda Roediger.

ABC-7 caught up with Sun Devil Alissa Serignese who's been to El Paso to root for her team before.

"What we remember fondly from our trip in 2014 was the hospitality. We love coming to the Fan Fest, the battle of the bands, the mariachis, the energy, the El Paso flavor we love it," said Serignese.

ABC-7 asked Serignese if she saw anything different this time around.

"I saw the freeway construction coming on the way in so that's a good sign of economic development," Serignese said.

Serignese and a few Sun Devils were ready to head out for their El Paso traditional dinner.

"We have a large group headed to one of the best places in El Paso. We are on our way L&J for some authentic food," Serignese said.

The Fan Fiesta ended the evening with a fireworks show.