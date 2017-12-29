El Paso

Hyundai Sun Bowl Fan Fiesta attracts hundreds of visitors from North Carolina and Arizona

Posted: Dec 28, 2017 11:01 PM MST

Updated: Dec 28, 2017 11:01 PM MST

Hyundai Sun Bowl impresses out of...

 The 20th annual Sun Bowl Fan Fiesta wrapped up Thursday evening.

The event was a bit of a pre-party for those attending the Hyundai Sun Bowl game.

A favorite among visitors, the battle of the bands between the Sun Devils and the Wolfpack ... didn't disappoint.

Outside the convention center visitors were treated to Matachines and their battle drums.

Inside, Mariachis and Folklorico dancers with their colorful dresses captured the crowds attention.

"The dancers they are beautiful, it's so fun to see the culture that's brought to us for this fun game," one attendee said.

The kiddos got to do some bounce house wrestling and others got to show off their climbing skills on a indoor climbing wall.

"We never been here before we are loving it. It's a lot of fun," said visitor Amanda Keopke.

And of course the fans' favorite the battle of the bands

"I love the battle of the bands," said one onlooker.

"It's such a tradition and no matter what bowl you go to you know you're going to have the battle but (also) the camaraderie ," said visitor Amanda Roediger.

ABC-7 caught up with Sun Devil Alissa Serignese who's been to El Paso to root for her team before.

"What we remember fondly from our trip in 2014 was the hospitality. We love coming to the Fan Fest, the battle of the bands, the mariachis, the energy, the El Paso flavor we love it," said Serignese.

ABC-7 asked Serignese if she saw anything different this time around.

"I saw the freeway construction coming on the way in so that's a good sign of economic development," Serignese said.

Serignese and a few Sun Devils were ready to head out for their El Paso traditional dinner.

"We have a large group headed to one of the best places in El Paso. We are on our way L&J for some authentic food," Serignese said.

The Fan Fiesta ended the evening with a fireworks show.

 

 

Copyright 2017 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: December 29
KCNA via CNN

On this day: December 29

News
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

Lifestyle
18 things to look for in 2018
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

18 things to look for in 2018

Weather
Dangerous cold brings misery for Midwest, Northeast
Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images

Dangerous cold brings misery for Midwest, Northeast

News
On this day: December 28
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: December 28

Travel
18 best US cities for New Year's Eve celebrations
iStock / sparkia

18 best US cities for New Year's Eve celebrations

News
2017: The year of the supercar
Ean R. Clark/CNNMoney

2017: The year of the supercar

Health
Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

News
On this day: December 27
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: December 27

News
Photos: Police Unit Crash in Northeast El Paso

Photos: Police Unit Crash in Northeast El Paso

Health
13 diet resolutions to avoid
iStock/zdenkam

13 diet resolutions to avoid

News
On this day: December 26
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

On this day: December 26

US & World
2017: The year in pictures
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

2017: The year in pictures

US & World
Notable deaths of 2017
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Notable deaths of 2017

News
On this day: December 25
Paul Kane/Getty Images

On this day: December 25

Economy
Cost of the 12 Days of Christmas
iStock/Liliboas

Cost of the 12 Days of Christmas

News
On this day: December 24
Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images

On this day: December 24

News
On this day: December 23
Jesper Jurcenoks via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: December 23

Crime
Photos: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 12.22.17

Photos: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 12.22.17

News
On this day: December 22
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

On this day: December 22

Economy
Best places to celebrate Christmas
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Best places to celebrate Christmas

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce engagement
Alexi Lubomirski via Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce engagement

News
On this day: December 21
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

On this day: December 21

Travel
Tips for braving stormy holiday travel
iStock / Bosca78

Tips for braving stormy holiday travel