Hispanic Americans more likely to develop kidney failure

Hispanics at higher risk of kidney failure

The Centers for Disease Control reports fifteen percent of American live with kidney disease, that is an estimated 30 million people.

Hispanic Americans are one and a half times more likely to develop kidney failure.

When a kidney begins to fail its functions start to diminish, like filtering waste from blood or producing hormones.

Dr. Fernando Raudales, a nephrologist at the Las Palmas Kidney Transplant Center said with high diabetes rates in El Paso, he sees many patients with kidney failure.

The CDC said ten percent of Hispanic Americans have diabetes, which is the leading cause of kidney disease.

Raudales recommends what is known as the 'DASH' diet, dietary approaches to stop hypertension.

"We eat two or three times the amount of salt that we're supposed to. It's basically restricting the salt in the diet, Raudales said.

He said the diet has proven to reduce blood pressure, therefore reducing the risk of heart and kidney diseases.

In addition to cutting back on salt, Raudales recommended increasing vegetables and fruits, and implementing healthier choices.