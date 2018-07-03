Fire departments in unincorporated parts of El Paso County prepare for Fourth of July

EL PASO, Texas - For the third straight year residents will be able to set off fireworks in unincorporated areas of El Paso County for the Fourth of July.

It's the busiest time of the year for the Montana Vista Fire Department, located in Far East El Paso County.

"Last year we ended up with about 34-36 calls and so we're expecting probably about the same," Montana Vista Fire Chief Roland Glidden said. "Although it seems to be a little drier than it was last year."

The department has 30 volunteer firefighters, and encompasses an area of 146 square miles.

"We do have other departments -- Horizon, Socorro, and all of them -- they have trucks that will be stationed and if I need support from them they'd be more than happy to come out and assist," Glidden said.

Precinct 3 El Paso County commissioner Vince Perez (D) said there are not a lot of fire hydrants in the unincorporated areas of the county and that makes putting out fires more difficult.

"It creates a very dangerous situation, particularly on the Fourth when a lot of people go at the same time," Perez said. "In those circumstances where fire hydrants are limited and there might not be access to drinking water, the firefighters in those particular areas have to bring the water with them in their fire trucks. You'll notice that a lot of the pumpers in these areas are much larger than what you typically see in the city of El Paso."

Fireworks are still banned within city limits of El Paso, Vinton Horizon, San Elizario and Clint.

There are 10,544 public hydrants in the City of El Paso. In Montana Vista, the department has three tankers. Its biggest tanker holds 6,000 gallons of water. Tankers within city limits typically hold 1,000 gallons of water.

"We'll have trucks stationed throughout the different areas like we did last year," Glidden said. "We'll have a command center here for our station and they'll dispatch us accordingly."

-----------------------

Here's a list of Fourth of July Events going on in the Borderland

Pop Goes the Fort

Fort Bliss will be holding it's 8th Annual "Pop Goes the Fort" at Biggs Park. Gates will open at 4 p.m. The show starts with a Cannon Salute at 5:30 p.m. with a Cannon Salute to the Union. That will be followed by performances by 1AD Band, Sun City Quintet and El Paso Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. There will be fireworks after that.

Fort Bliss officials ask the public to not bring pets, glass or outside alcohol. There will be ATMs onsite plus food trucks. Call 588-8247 for more information.

Independence Day Golf Tournament

Underwood Golf Course is holding a July 4 tournament. It will start at 8 a.m. $40 includes greens fee, cart, lunch and prizes. You have to register by July 3 in the Pro Shop or by calling 568-1059.

July Electric Light Parade

"Illuminate the Sky" is the theme for the 2018 Fourth of July Electric Light Parade in Las Cruces. The parade will be led this year by, Barbara Hubbard, more affectionately known as "Mother Hubbard." The Electric Light Parade begins at 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 3 at Apodaca Park, 801 E. Madrid Ave. It will travel south on Solano Drive, east on Hadley Avenue, and end at the Maag Softball Complex.

There is still time to join the parade. Commercial and non-commercial groups, and car and motorcycle clubs are encouraged to participate. There are no entry or participation fees; some restrictions apply. Anyone interested in joining the parade can contact Parks & Recreation at (575) 541-2550. Trophies will be awarded for first-place through third-place in the commercial and non-commercial categories, and a best overall float trophy awarded as well. Floats will be judged on originality, depiction of the theme, and effective use of lights.

5th Annual Independence Day Extravaganza

Socorro is holding its 5th Annual Independence Day Extravaganza. It's a free event Saturday, June 30 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. There will be live performances, interactive inflatable rides, food trucks, a beer garden, glow-in-the-dark parades and the largest fireworks show in the county. Call (915) 860-8615 for more information.

Fireworks at Western Playland

The amusement park will be open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4 and the fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m.

Freedom Festival

Harvest Christian Center is holding its annual Freedom Festival July 4. John Mark McMillan and Social Club Misfits will be performing. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m.

Parking will be up and down street at Brown Middle School and at Helen of Troy.

The event is outdoors in the parking lot so bring lawn chairs. There will be food trucks and fireworks after the concert.

