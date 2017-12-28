Fan Fiesta to entertain locals, visitors ahead of Sun Bowl game

Fan Fiesta kicks off Thursday...

EL PASO, Texas - Fans and supporters are expected to fill the Convention Center in downtown El Paso Thursday for the annual Fan Fiesta, which has become a tradition leading up to the 84th Annual Hyundai Sun Bowl game.

The Fan Fiesta has not been around as long as the bowl game, but since 1998 it has been a celebration where supporters of both team can celebrate together.

There will be three stages for live music and entertainment, food vendors and performers.

El Paso Live is the newest sponsor for the Fan Fiesta and will bring Austin-based band, The Spazmatics, to headline the event.

Out-of-towners will also get to experience the city's local flavor with matachines dancers, mariachis and ballet folklorico.

Attendees can also expect the annual Battle of the Bands between the Arizona State and North Carolina State marching bands.

The 'Parade of University Bands' begins at 5 p.m.

Both marching bands will march from the convention center to San Jacinto Plaza, to Winterfest and back to the convention center.

Then at 6 p.m. the Battle of the Bands will take place.

A kids' area will also be set up with 18 interactive and inflatable activities that will require a $5 wristband. Military guests with a valid ID can enjoy the interactive attractions for free.

Admission to the Fan Fiesta is free.

Fan Fiesta is from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will end with a fireworks show.