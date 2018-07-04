EPPD: Man drove drunk on wrong side of road for 7 miles
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Police arrested a man accused of driving intoxicated on the wrong side of the road for about seven miles.
Alejandro Terrones, 29, of El Paso, was allegedly traveling northbound on the southbound lanes of Loop 375 at Vista Del Sol and eventually pulled over after exiting Loop 375 on Pebble Hills.
The incident occurred just before midnight on July 3. Terrones has previous convictions for DWI, police say.
He was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and was booked into the El Paso County Jail on $20,000 bond.
