EPFD: Fireworks accidents leading cause of injuries in the summer

Fireworks season is about to be in full effect in El Paso, and first responders are readying up.

Accidents caused by fireworks are one of the leading causes of medical emergencies during the summertime, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

The department said that July 4 is the day when fire departments respond to the most fires and severe burn injuries out of the year.

The following is a list of tips and recommendations provided by the fire department to stay safe during independence day:

-Avoid the use fireworks of any kind. They can cause serious injuries.

-Be careful with all fire activities (cooking, grilling, etc.)

Check local postings for a list of professional firework displays planned for the 4th of July and attend those instead of using consumer fireworks.

-Keep a close eye on children at events where fireworks are in use.

-Stay away from firework debris after the show; they may still be active.

-Fireworks can be frightening to pets, especially dogs. Keep pets inside if there are firework displays nearby. We do not recommend taking your pets to firework displays.

-Call 9-1-1 immediately if you see a fire or if someone is injured.

The use of fireworks in the city of El Paso remains prohibited. Residents caught igniting fireworks within city limits can be fined for up to $2,000.