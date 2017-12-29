El Paso

El Paso parents grieve for daughter struck and killed by Las Cruces bus

Daughter was enrolled at NMSU

Posted: Dec 29, 2017 03:16 PM MST

Updated: Dec 29, 2017 03:25 PM MST

EL PASO, Texas - Sandra Chavez first learned of her teenage daughter's death while watching the news Tuesday night.

“I looked at it and I said to myself, ‘Wow. Poor girl.' Chavez said. "'I wonder how her parents must be feeling when they find out what happened to their daughter.’”

At around 6 p.m., a city bus struck a 19-year-old girl who police say was crossing the northbound lanes of Del Rey Boulevard in Las Cruces. The impact forced the teenager into the southbound lanes of traffic, where she was struck again. She died at a nearby hospital.

"I felt very persistent that something was not right," Chavez said.

Briana Chavez, a graduate of Burges High School, was studying to be a veterinary technician at New Mexico State University. After Sandra texted her daughter with no response, she said she instinctively felt concerned.

“She was the type of person that as soon I would text her, she would text me back right away.”

Later that night, the mother said she received the news that would haunt her forever: Her teenage daughter was involved in the deadly crash.

“I couldn't function; I couldn't think,“ Chavez said. "It was the worst news any mother could ever get."

The college student's parents said she was incredibly kind and giving, with a love for animals.

“I have never seen anybody love animals so much like she did," Chavez said. "Yes, I’ve seen people love animals, but not the way she did.”

The parents have four cats wandering around their home that they said their daughter brought into their lives. Her dream was to open a clinic that would provide animal care for low-income pet owners.

“Like she told me, Mom, if people can’t pay for their animals," Chavez said. "That’s okay. I’m not doing it for money. I’m doing it because I want to save those animals.”

Her parents say they now rely on their faith to find peace.

“Love conquers everything," said her father, Rogelio Avalos. "The Lord is always in control of it. We can’t question what his plans are.”

However, the family says finding closure is extremely difficult.

“I call her phone just to hear her voice, because that’s all I have," Chavez said. "I see her pictures, I haven’t slept in two days. Every time I try to go to sleep, her image comes to my mind.”

The family needs help paying for Briana's services. To donate, click on this GoFundMe link.

Copyright 2017 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: December 30
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

On this day: December 30

US & World
Notable deaths of 2017
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Notable deaths of 2017

US & World
Four exotic 'supercars' introduced in 2017
FCA

Four exotic 'supercars' introduced in 2017

News
On this day: December 29
KCNA via CNN

On this day: December 29

News
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

Lifestyle
18 things to look for in 2018
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

18 things to look for in 2018

Weather
Dangerous cold brings misery for Midwest, Northeast
Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images

Dangerous cold brings misery for Midwest, Northeast

News
On this day: December 28
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: December 28

Travel
18 best US cities for New Year's Eve celebrations
iStock / sparkia

18 best US cities for New Year's Eve celebrations

News
2017: The year of the supercar
Ean R. Clark/CNNMoney

2017: The year of the supercar

Health
Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

News
On this day: December 27
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: December 27

News
Photos: Police Unit Crash in Northeast El Paso

Photos: Police Unit Crash in Northeast El Paso

Health
13 diet resolutions to avoid
iStock/zdenkam

13 diet resolutions to avoid

News
On this day: December 26
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

On this day: December 26

US & World
2017: The year in pictures
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

2017: The year in pictures

News
On this day: December 25
Paul Kane/Getty Images

On this day: December 25

Economy
Cost of the 12 Days of Christmas
iStock/Liliboas

Cost of the 12 Days of Christmas

News
On this day: December 24
Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images

On this day: December 24

News
On this day: December 23
Jesper Jurcenoks via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: December 23

Crime
Photos: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 12.22.17

Photos: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 12.22.17

News
On this day: December 22
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

On this day: December 22

Economy
Best places to celebrate Christmas
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Best places to celebrate Christmas

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce engagement
Alexi Lubomirski via Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce engagement