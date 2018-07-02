PHOTOS: El Paso DWI Arrests June 2018 [ + - ] Roxanne Garcia 6.3.18 [ + - ] Walter Perez 6.1.18 [ + - ] Steven Corralejo 6.11.18 [ + - ] Sigifredo Rodriguez 6.23.18 [ + - ] Sonia Griego 6.1.18 [ + - ] Ruben Torres 6.3.18 [ + - ] Rosanna Rivas 6.1.18 [ + - ] Sergio Armendariz 6.16.18 [ + - ] Saturino Guadarrama 6.5.18 [ + - ] Ruben Flores 6.16.18 [ + - ] Robert Lerma 6.20.18 [ + - ] Robert Carrasco 6.15.18 [ + - ] Oscar Roman 6.16.18 [ + - ] Patrick Vega 6.14.18 [ + - ] Pablo Cadena 6.28.18 [ + - ] Patricia Dueñas 6.29.18 [ + - ] Nicholas Rubio 6.7.18 [ + - ] Monica Arevalo 6.15.18 [ + - ] Miguel Espino 6.16.18 [ + - ] Michael Cox 6.1.18 [ + - ] Michael Rodriguez 6.21.18 [ + - ] Manuel Perea 6.23.18 [ + - ] Laura Galaviz 6.23.18 [ + - ] Mario Renteria 6.7.18 [ + - ] Kody Freeman 6.19.18 [ + - ] Joseph Villalobos 6.14.18 [ + - ] Joseph Carson 6.23.18 [ + - ] Juan Urieta 6.6.18 [ + - ] Joshua Rhyanes 6.30.18 [ + - ] Joseph Barragan 6.2.18 [ + - ] Jonathan Rios 6.17.18 [ + - ] Lisa Macias 6.9.18 [ + - ] Jose Granados 6.30.18 [ + - ] Jorge Gonzalez 6.18.18 [ + - ] Jose Rios 6.18.18 [ + - ] Jose Martinez 6.2.18 [ + - ] Jonathan Marinelarena 6.21.18 [ + - ] John Inman 6.6.18 [ + - ] Ismael Ramirez 6.17.18 [ + - ] Jesus Aguayo 6.17.18 [ + - ] Javier Avila 6.14.18 [ + - ] Jesus Magdaleno 6.10.18 [ + - ] Isaac Hernandez 6.2.18 [ + - ] Jesus Rivera 6.1.18 [ + - ] Gregory Strickland 6.27.18 [ + - ] Ionut Guliman 6.24.18 [ + - ] Gustavo Lopez 6.17.18 [ + - ] Guillermo Villaseñor 6.12.18 [ + - ] Graciela Soldi 6.10.18 [ + - ] Gabriel Ramirez 6.28.18 [ + - ] Gerardo Cervantes 6.5.18 [ + - ] Frank Chavez 6.14.18 [ + - ] Kayla Summers 6.3.18 [ + - ] Federico Hagelsieb 6.22.18 [ + - ] Eric De La Cruz 6.30.18 [ + - ] Erick Medrano 6.9.18 [ + - ] Francisco Ramos 6.30.18 [ + - ] Fabian Monreal 6.28.18 [ + - ] Fabian Hernandez 6.13.18 [ + - ] Edwin Alvarado 6.4.18 [ + - ] Daniel Alva 6.5.18 [ + - ] Danny Nevarez 6.17.8 [ + - ] Donavon Guthrie 6.23.18 [ + - ] Daniel Rojas 6.2.18 [ + - ] Crystal Olivas 6.23.18 [ + - ] Devon Brown 6.1.18 [ + - ] Christopher Cabrera 6.29.18 [ + - ] Carlos Ayala 6.14.18 [ + - ] Carlos Ramirez 6.24.18 [ + - ] Christina Perez 6.20.18 [ + - ] Carlos Chairez 6.2.18 [ + - ] Armando Gonzalez 6.18.18 [ + - ] Camden Villa 6.7.18 [ + - ] Arlene Caudillo 6.15.18 [ + - ] Alfredo Valenzuela 6.21.18 [ + - ] Alvaro Robles 6.13.18 [ + - ] Andres Flores 6.14.18 [ + - ] Angel Trevizo 6.29.18 [ + - ] Alison Rodriguez 6.2.18 [ + - ] Alfonso Hernandez 6.29.18 [ + - ] Amanda Hodge 6.4.18 [ + - ] Adrian Rodriguez 6.24.18 [ + - ] Adrianna Castillo 6.30.18 [ + - ] Alejandro Cazares 6.29.18_ [ + - ] Alberto Hernandez 6.10.18 [ + - ] Alexander Guerrero 7.2.18 (Open Container) [ + - ] Aaron Cano 6.4.18 [ + - ] Kathleen Maese 6.24.18 [ + - ]

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Police released 88 DWI arrest photos for the months of June 2018.

KVIA ABC-7 app users, CLICK HERE to launch the slide show.