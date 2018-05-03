El Paso

Demolition of Cohen Stadium to begin when city hires developer, city engineer says

Posted: May 02, 2018 05:37 PM MDT

Updated: May 02, 2018 10:30 PM MDT

Cohen stadium to be razed

The process to demolish Cohen Stadium in Northeast El Paso will begin when the city of El Paso reaches an agreement with a developer, said city engineer Sam Rodriguez, the director of the Capital Improvements Department.

The master plan to develop the old Cohen site, developed with input from the community, was approved in August of 2017.  The plan includes the demolition of the stadium, Rodriguez said. 

"The northeast has been forgotten. We consider Cohen stadium a stranded investment. You know in its heyday, it was something that was happening on a regular basis you know. We had the Diablos there. But once we moved the baseball arena downtown that property kind of got lost in the shuffle," Rep. Sam Morgan said.

"I think the land should be re-purposed for something better than an empty stadium that is not being used," said El Paso resident Jorge Rivera.

El Paso City Council recently approved nearly $2.5 million for site preparation. Rodriguez clarified prepping the site this includes completing the master grading and drainage plan, obtaining all the permitting required for the development of the site, and demolition of areas "as needed for new development."

"Site preparation is absolutely critical for us to attract the private investment. They need to know that we are serious about developing that area. And the only way they can know that is by the council going ahead and approving the prep of the site," Morgan said.

Rodriguez told ABC-7 the site readiness design work will begin within approximately two months. The actual demolition of the stadium will proceed once new developer has been contracted. "We anticipate that will be later this year. Construction of the regional water park is scheduled for fall of 2018," said Rodriguez. 

In late January 2018, the city of El Paso unveiled the master plan for the property. The 50-acre plan highlighted proposed future public and entertainment uses for the Cohen site, including hotels, retail, restaurants and bars, athletic and recreational facilities, and green spaces.
 
"Yes, I used to go there when I was a kid, but like I said they have the Chihuahuas now. So, it will be nice to have something else like a wet and wild or something like that over here in the northeast," said El Paso resident Jesus Castillo.
 
"It is going to create jobs, immediately it is going to put money in the tax rolls. It's going to attract private investment into an area that just has not been developed at the same clip or pact as the rest of the community," Morgan said.
 
 
 

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: May 3
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 3

Economy
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Sports
What to know about Kentucky Derby
CNN

What to know about Kentucky Derby

Sports
Horse racing's Triple Crown winners
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Horse racing's Triple Crown winners

News
On this day: May 2
Kensington Palace/Twitter via CNN

On this day: May 2

Entertainment
Most fun states in America
iStock/Freder

Most fun states in America

Crime
Photos: DWI Arrests April 2018

Photos: DWI Arrests April 2018

News
On this day: May 1
Official White House photo by Pete Souza

On this day: May 1

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

Entertainment
Top 10 biggest movie opening weekends
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney

Top 10 biggest movie opening weekends

Economy
Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

News
On this day: April 30
Brendan Hoffman/ Getty

On this day: April 30

News
On this day: April 29
Greg Fiume/Getty Images

On this day: April 29

News
On this day: April 28
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On this day: April 28

Sports
Sports champs who have visited White House
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sports champs who have visited White House

US & World
Kim Jong Un, Moon Jae-in hold historic meeting
Korea Summit Press Pool/Getty Images

Kim Jong Un, Moon Jae-in hold historic meeting

News
On this day: April 27
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: April 27

Economy
Easy ways to better your credit score
iStock/i_frontier

Easy ways to better your credit score

News
On this day: April 26
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

On this day: April 26

Health
10 most climate-damaging foods
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

10 most climate-damaging foods

Technology
Amazon acquisitions, products and services
David McNew/Getty Images

Amazon acquisitions, products and services

New Mexico
SLIDESHOW - Meth arrests: Moms, dads, grandparents

SLIDESHOW - Meth arrests: Moms, dads, grandparents

Travel
20 ultimate travel destinations

20 ultimate travel destinations

News
On this day: April 25
David Ramos/Getty Images

On this day: April 25