City of El Paso inviting public to meetings to discuss proposed pet groomer ordinance

EL PASO, Texas - The city will host a series of public meetings so you can share your opinion about a proposed pet groomer ordinance.

As ABC-7 reported in March, multiple people came forward with claims that their pets died after taking them to some local groomers.

City council voted to conduct a study into requiring groomers to be licensed and install cameras in their buildings.

There are several meetings through out El Paso during July that you can attend:

Thursday, July 5

5 to 7 p.m.

Marty Robbins Rec Center

11620 Vista Del Sol Dr.

Saturday, July 14

10 a.m. to Noon

Leona Ford Washington Rec Center

3400 E. Missouri Ave.

Monday, July 30

6 to 8 p.m.

Galatzan Rec Center

650 Wallenberg Dr.