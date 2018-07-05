City of El Paso inviting public to meetings to discuss proposed pet groomer ordinance
EL PASO, Texas - The city will host a series of public meetings so you can share your opinion about a proposed pet groomer ordinance.
As ABC-7 reported in March, multiple people came forward with claims that their pets died after taking them to some local groomers.
City council voted to conduct a study into requiring groomers to be licensed and install cameras in their buildings.
There are several meetings through out El Paso during July that you can attend:
Thursday, July 5
5 to 7 p.m.
Marty Robbins Rec Center
11620 Vista Del Sol Dr.
Saturday, July 14
10 a.m. to Noon
Leona Ford Washington Rec Center
3400 E. Missouri Ave.
Monday, July 30
6 to 8 p.m.
Galatzan Rec Center
650 Wallenberg Dr.
