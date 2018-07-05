Chico's Tacos celebrates 65th anniversary

Chicos Tacos 65th

El Paso, Texas - It's the Fourth of July, the anniversary of the birth of the United States.

It's also the birthday of an iconic El Paso restaurant.

Joe Mora opened the Chico's Tacos' first location on Alameda and Pera 65 years ago , on July 4, 1953.

Over that 65-year period, Chico's Tacos has become a must visit location in El Paso.

"I grew up with it, and I have my children growing up with it and now my grandchildren. As soon as they come into town, this is where they want to go," said Delores Hardin.

The restaurant is celebrating with a Mariachi band that will visit each location.

"El Paso is Chico's, in a way," said Melinda Mora Carter, daughter of Joe Mora.

The family also visited the Alameda location.

Chico's is a unique type of cuisine that encourages a unique way of consuming it.

If you have never had Chico's Tacos, it looks like a flauta floating in a red sauce and covered in cheese.

According to Melinda Mora Carter, the best way to eat a Chico's Taco is to take a fork, stick it in through the edge of the flauta, lift and bite.