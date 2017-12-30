CAP and FBI Investigating a Friday Bank Robbery in Central El Paso

EL PASO, TX - The El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons and FBI are investigating a robbery that happened Friday at around 4 p.m at the West Star Bank located at 5604 E. Paisano.

The individual, described as a male, was last seen wearing dark clothes, a hoodie, and dark colored tennis shoes entered the bank. The male suspect approached the clerk and communicated that this was a robbery. The suspect fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. The El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons (CAP) unit and the FBI continue their investigation.

Anybody with information regarding this Bank Robbery is asked to call the El Paso Police Department at 915.832.4400 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915.566-TIPS (8477).

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.