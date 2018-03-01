El Paso

Canutillo ISD holds safety, security meeting

Posted: Feb 28, 2018 03:26 PM MST

Updated: Feb 28, 2018 10:28 PM MST

Canutillo ISD to holds safety security meeting

CISD Police Department and campus administrators to held a safety and security meeting Wednesday.

The district explained to parents what steps they are taking to keep their students safe.

The meeting started off with a 17-second moment of silence for those killed in Florida's school shooting but it quickly turned to introductions of sheriffs deputies and police working closely with the district.

"I'd rather go to the community than the community come to us," said Carlos Carillo, district chief of police. 
 

Carillo told ABC-7 there's one point he wanted to drive home at this meeting.

"Our schools are safe. Yes we are short on manpower but the resources we currently have, we are providing the best  service possible to maintain that our kids come to school safe," Carillo said.

Police explained they've been conducting active shooter training drills at Canutillo High School.

"We go a little further and beyond. We have everything from suspicious package drills, we have intruder drills, we add on to what is mandated from us," Carillo said.

Carillo said they want to see where their vulnerabilities are and what they need to address.

"We learn from them every time we have training here. We learn from staff, from students or from the actual drill itself," Carillo said.

Parents also got to express concerns and ask questions like; 'Why isn't there security at every campus' and 'Will more money be budgeted in for security.'

"I can't change the budget tomorrow. I can't get that officer there tomorrow, that's going to take time so I was happy with what they are willing to do with what they have," said parent Monica Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said she appreciates the district for calling the meeting but hopes the conversation doesn't fade.

"I want us to follow through with it. I just don't want us to be on the go for the next two weeks and then the attention fades and then we forget about those meetings and then we become lax in our efforts at the schools. I want to follow through and do what we need to protect our children," Rodriguez said.
     

 

 

