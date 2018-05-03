El Paso

AP: Juarez authorities declare environmental emergency after massive blaze

Fire sends thick smoke over Juarez and in El Paso

Posted: May 02, 2018 12:42 PM MDT

Updated: May 02, 2018 06:35 PM MDT

Recycling plant fire in Juarez

(AP) - A fire broke out at a recycling plant on the outskirts of Mexico's Ciudad Juarez on Wednesday, sending thick black smoke over the border city and into El Paso, Texas.
  
The Juarez municipal government said via Twitter that the fire was reported at 2:30 a.m. on a 911 call. Late Wednesday, Chihuahua state officials said the fire was 100 percent contained. 

In a statement, the City of El Paso said the fire department's Hazardous Materials Team performed air quality sampling throughout the city and no hazardous conditions were determined to be present. "In addition, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, and the City of El Paso’s Environmental Services Department, showed that the levels of particulate matter were consistent with the expected levels for the day," the City said. 
  
Juarez Mayor Armando Cabada said via Facebook that there were no injuries, but he added the blaze was creating "environmental damage" with winds carrying the smoke northward.
  
Juarez authorities declared an environmental emergency due to harmful particulate matter in the smoke, and people in its path were advised to stay inside, shut windows and doors and not use air conditioners under any circumstances.
  
Cabada posted videos from the scene showing firefighters attending to burning piles that Juarez civil defense chief Efren Matamoros described as highly flammable, compacted bales of plastic, cardboard and other material.
  
"When these bales catch fire, it is impossible to extinguish them until they consume themselves," Cabada said.
  
He added that authorities were investigating whether the recycler is operating with the proper permits.
  
"We are tracking down the owner of the lot, the owner of that recycling plant, to press charges because it is causing severe damage to our environment," Cabada said. "Regrettably, the wind today has a south-to-north direction, and it's contaminating practically the whole city."

