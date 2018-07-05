Hundreds of dogs lost after Fourth of July

EL PASO, Texas - The Fourth of July provides tons of excitement for people all over El Paso.

But for Animal Services, it means one of the busiest weeks of the year.

"Last year alone, in that first week of July, we had more than 800 animals come in," Ramon Herrera told ABC-7.

The shelter has reported receiving about 120 animals overnight, and the trucks are still filling up.

Animal Services did try to prepare dog owners for the Fourth by reaching out to the community and encouraging them to keep their dogs inside as well as get them tagged and micro-chipped.

Animal Services said that they would be staying open an extra hour Thursday and Friday nights to increase owners ability to pick up their pets.

They will also be waiving most of the reclaiming fees.

If you have lost a pet, please call Animal Services at 915-212-7297.