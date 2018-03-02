Alamo Drafthouse announces Teacher Appreciation week
EL PASO, Texas - The Alamo Drafthouse announced the days for its Teacher Appreciation week.
From Friday, March 9 through Sunday, March 18 educators and administrators will get free admission to any Alamo Drafthouse show at any time at the Montecillo location.
Educators and administrators interested in redeeming a free ticket must show a current ID or other proof of employment from a school at the box office.
Homeschooling parents are also invited to join the festivities.
The offer is for one free ticket per educator or administrator per screening. Tickets can only be redeemed at the box office.
The screenings "Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon the Musical" on Saturday, March 10 and "Afternoon Tea: Belle" on Sunday, March 18 are not eligible.
