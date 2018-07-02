ABC 7 XTRA: Immigrant detention or release

El Paso, TX -

Protestors from the east coast to the west coast are calling for the release of immigrants detained by the government.

They are also calling for the reunification of thousands of children separated from their parents at the border, before the executive order to reunite them was signed by the president amid pressure from his own party, his own wife and his daughter.

All this is happening while two military bases prepare to house thousands of families reunited, as well as children currently being held by the government.

But will the president bend to pressure to release these families amid pressure across the U.S, or will those immigrant families go to those bases, one of them right here at Ft. Bliss?