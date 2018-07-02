El Paso

ABC-7 Listens: Questions about new water parks

City talks operating hours, admission fees

EL PASO, Texas - After ABC-7 reported on the City of El Paso's efforts to develop five water parks, a viewer has some questions on how and when families will be able to enjoy them.

 

The water parks are part of the voter-approved 2012 Quality of Life bond projects.

 

Each proposed water park will have a leisure pool, slides, concession stands and cabana rentals. Each park in West, Central, Northeast and Far East El Paso and in the Lower Valley will have a unique theme.

 

The city revealed on June 28 that the theme of the Central water park is Ja'naj, an ancient Mayan gateway. It will cost $7.1 million, with $4 million coming from the Quality of Life bond. The park will be built where Ross Middle School is currently standing, at 6101 Hughey Circle in Central El Paso.

 

Cosmetics aside, David wrote ABC-7 to inquire about the hours of operation, the number of months of the year they will stay open and admission fees.

 

ABC-7 reached out to a city spokeswoman for answers. Tammy Fonce told ABC-7 that a timetable has not been finalized, but the parks will likely be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. from April to October. Admission fees are not yet set, but Fonce said they will be affordable. Fonce added that residents will have a chance to reserve the facility before or after operating hours for parties.

 

David is curious about the lap pools, asking, "How many lanes will be lap pools and will they be enclosed?" 

 

Fonce said the lap pools will each have four lanes, and enclosed lap pools are not in the current scope of work.

 

The city reminds residents that the water parks will be larger than the spray parks but smaller than an amusement park.

 

Construction begins at the end of the year. The parks should be open by the summer of 2020.

