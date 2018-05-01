$500,000 trailhead project set to begin, 2012 quality of life project

Trailhead Project

Construction is scheduled to being next month on four trailheads funded through the 2012 Quality of Life project.

Thunderbird, Thousand Steps, Roundhouse and Lazy Cow Trailhead are the locations.

Officials say each trailhead will cost around $125,000, which totals to about $500,000.

"Thuis is not something that staff or council came up with," City Representative Peter Svarzbein said. "This is something the voters came up with and voted on and approved in the 2012 Quality of life project."

Project manager Daniel Lopez said each site will be equipped with parking and other amenities, such as benches, tables and a tail map.

"We have a lot of hikers in El Paso, the hiker community, and we got feedback from them, they were asking for basically parking, so they can enjoy the trail," project manager Daniel Lopez said.

On Monday night, the city organized and open house for residents to see how the Thousand Steps Trailhead will be constructed. Officials say the area will have 9 parking spaces as well as one ADA spot.

"This is about providing additional amentities for people to get out and explore the Franklins," Svarbein said.

Although voter approved, some people at the open house did not agree with the project.

"I think it's too much," resident Marc Salizar said about the price tag. "Some of the things are going over the to and to spend all of this money is accessive."

The project is scheduled to being in May and could limit access to hikers while underway. Officials say the project should be completed by November.