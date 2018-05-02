Trump presents teaching award to educator of teen refugees

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has presented the National Teacher of the Year award to a Washington state educator who leads a classroom for teenage refugees.

Trump on Wednesday honored Mandy Manning, who teaches at the Newcomer Center at Joel E. Ferris High School in Spokane. The school specializes in English language development for new refugees and immigrant students.

The president commended her passion and "incredible devotion" to teaching during brief remarks at a White House ceremony. He says teachers like Manning play a vital role in the well-being of the nation's children, the strength of its communities and national success.

Manning was accompanied by state teacher of the year winners.

Trump has taken a hard-line approach to both legal and illegal immigration and for a period suspended the U.S. refugee program.

