Mother accuses kindergarten teacher of bullying her son

MIAMI - A Miami mother said she is infuriated after learning her 5-year-old son’s teacher bullied him.

Kandy Escotta said her son, Aaron, 5, didn’t want to go to school because “they were not nice to him.”

After numerous complaints to Banyan Elementary School, which is in the Miami-Dade School District, Escotta said she put a recorder in her son’s backpack.

“Aaron y tu …losers,”: Audio recordings play what Escotta claims is the teacher calling her son a loser.

Escotta said more audible proof was recorded, and the teacher talked down about her to her son.

“You still don’t know how to write,” the recording played. “I feel sorry for your mom, I really do, she is a little lost.”

The district said the principal of Banyan Elementary previously met with Escotta and her son to move him into another class.

“If the allegations are substantiated there will be disciplinary action,” Miami-Dade Schools wrote in a statement.

Sonia Ruca, Escotta’s attorney, said that’s not enough, the teacher needs to be fired.

“My client's ultimate goal is to have his teacher removed from her position of power and that no other child ever has to go through this again,” said Ruca.