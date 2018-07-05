Report: Mother, baby killed in crash in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas - News reports state that an El Paso woman and her 4-month-old baby died after a crash in Juarez.

El Diario is reporting that the crash happened Tuesday on Boulevard Manuel Gomez Morin.

The baby reportedly died Wednesday.

The woman who died was identified as Gabriela Estrada.

Juarez authorities told El Diario that an alleged drunken driver ran a red light and crashed into Estrada's car.

The baby's father has reportedly been taken to a hospital in El Paso and is in stable condition. Three other children inside the car are expected to be OK.

El Diario said the alleged drunken driver is identified as Davila Escobedo. He has been charged and is in police custody.