Border

Mother of boy found dead in Juarez in town to pick up body

Posted: Feb 28, 2018 08:36 PM MST

Updated: Feb 28, 2018 08:53 PM MST

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Chihuahua, Mexico - The mother of the U.S. boy whose body was found in Juárez last Tuesday was in El Paso Wednesday.

ABC-7 reporter Julio Cesar-Chavez spotted the woman and said she was on her way to Juárez to pick up the boy's body. 

Chihuahua state investigators revealed in a news conference last Wednesday that James Martin Camacho Padilla died of hypothermia. His body had no signs of violence. His family identified his remains.

"There is no doubt in the mind of the biological father," said Jorge Arnaldo Nava Lopez, a Chihuahua state investigator .

The 7-year-old boy went missing in late January from his grandmother's house in Juárez. His mother said the boy had autism. At the time of  his disappearance, Mexican media reported the boy's family relocated to Juárez from Washington state after the boy's father was deported. 

The owner of the cotton field found the body last Tuesday afternoon in the Riberas Del Bravo neighborhood, the same area where the boy vanished. 

The autopsy revealed the boy died 10 days before being found. Investigators say the case remains open as they want to find out where the boy was for the 20 days while he was missing.

His family, Mexican authorities and the Juárez community came together to search for the boy while he was missing. El Diario reported that people said they had searched that same cotton field before and didn't find anything at the time. 

The boy's body didn't spend a long time in the cotton field, according to Juárez officials. He didn't show signs of decomposition as if he had spend time outdoors. 

The boy's mother had sole custody of him, that's why Mexican authorities didn't release the body to the father who identified the remains.

Perches Funeral Homes will transport the body to El Paso.

 

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: March 2
Allen Bolling/NOAA via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: March 2

Education
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

Sports
Celebrities who have battled cancer

Celebrities who have battled cancer

Health
10 foods you think are healthy but aren't
iStock / DrGrounds

10 foods you think are healthy but aren't

News
On this day: March 1
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

On this day: March 1

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
Copyright 2016 CNN

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

US & World
Students return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after shooting
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Students return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after shooting

Sports
Olympic mascots and their meanings
Tokyo 2020 via CNN

Olympic mascots and their meanings

Weather
'Beast from the East' slams Europe with winter weather
Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

'Beast from the East' slams Europe with winter weather

Technology
Amazon acquisitions, products and services
David McNew/Getty Images

Amazon acquisitions, products and services

News
On this day: February 28
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: February 28

Health
14 foods and drinks that are energy killers
FreeImages.com/Gözde Otman

14 foods and drinks that are energy killers

Education
PHOTOS: ABC-7 participates in ‘Read Across America'

PHOTOS: ABC-7 participates in ‘Read Across America'

Technology
Mobile World Congress: See the latest smartphone technology
Robert Marquardt/Getty Images

Mobile World Congress: See the latest smartphone technology

Economy
What you can buy with bitcoin
George Frey/Getty Images

What you can buy with bitcoin

News
On this day: February 27
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: February 27

Lifestyle
Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in

Sports
Top all-time Olympics medal winners
Al Bello/Getty Images

Top all-time Olympics medal winners

News
On this day: February 26
Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

On this day: February 26

Health
8 ways to lower your blood pressure
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

8 ways to lower your blood pressure

Sports
2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Closing Ceremony
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Closing Ceremony

US & World
Notable deaths of 2018
Justin Goff/UK Press Via Getty

Notable deaths of 2018

News
On this day: February 25
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Critics' Choice Television Awards

On this day: February 25

Sports
2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Day 16
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Day 16