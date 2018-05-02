Massive fire burns recycling plant in Ciudad Juárez

Recycling plant fire in Ciudad Ju-rez

A massive fire burned a recycling plant in Ciudad Juárez Wednesday morning, according to ABC-7's news partners Channel 44.

A black smoke cloud from the fire moved to parts of El Paso's Lower Valley, Eastside and Far Eastside.

El Diario de Juárez reported the plant is located in the Granjas Santa Elena neighborhood, near the international airport in the southern part of Ciudad Juárez.

The fire started at around 3 a.m.

No one was injured, El Diario said.

Authorities haven't said what caused the fire.

ABC-7 is working to learn more. We'll update this article as more information becomes available.