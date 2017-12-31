Lifestyle

Words banned for the new year? 'Fake news' gets top vote

Posted: Dec 31, 2017 01:22 PM MST

Updated: Dec 31, 2017 01:22 PM MST

DETROIT (AP) - Let me ask you this: Would a story that unpacks a list of tiresome words and phrases be impactful or a nothingburger? Worse, could it just be fake news?
  
Northern Michigan's Lake Superior State University on Sunday released its 43rd annual List of Words Banished from the Queen's English for Misuse, Overuse and General Uselessness . The tongue-in-cheek, non-binding list of 14 words or phrases comes from thousands of suggestions to the Sault Ste. Marie school.
  
This year's list includes "let me ask you this," ''unpack," ''impactful," ''nothingburger," ''tons," ''dish," ''drill down," ''let that sink in," and the top vote-getter, "fake news."
  
The others are "pre-owned," ''onboarding/offboarding," ''gig economy" and the redundant "hot water heater." Also on the list is the Trumpian Twitter typo "covfefe."
  
While the list contains a little political flavor, Lake Superior State spokesman John Shibley said he had expected more given the highly divisive 2016 election and a year of deepening divisions in government and the U.S. electorate.
  
"It wasn't as focused on politics in a very dirty sense," he said. "Most of the nominations were well thought through ... considering how the year was."
  
As evidence, he points to "fake news," which garnered between 500 and 600 votes.

The phrase has been leveled against entirely fabricated reporting, stories that contain errors or inaccuracies, and those with a critical tone.

It has even been wielded as a cudgel against entire news networks. It was also found to be the second most annoying word or phrase used by Americans in an annual Marist College poll, behind "whatever."
  
"I think a lot of people know fake news when they see it. It can be propaganda, it can be satire," Shibley said. "It's used deliberately to paint a certain story or notion as not being true."
  
While some words are perennial nominees, others really speak to a particular time and may soon lose relevance. "Covfefe" - which was contained in a fragmented Tweet sent from President Donald Trump's account on May 31 - became shorthand for a social media mistake, Shibley said.
  
"It's the 'pet rock' of this year's list," Shibley said, referring to the fad product born and banished in the 1970s.
  
Lake Superior State and Marist have company in tracking and trumpeting mass word usage.
  
"Youthquake," defined as "a significant cultural, political, or social change arising from the actions or influence of young people," is Oxford Dictionaries' word of the year .

Oxford lexicographers said there was a fivefold increase in use of the term - coined a half-century ago by then-Vogue editor Diana Vreeland - between 2016 and 2017.

The word has been used to describe youth support for Britain's Labour Party and the election of 30-something leaders in France and New Zealand.
  
Merriam-Webster's 2017 word of the year is "feminism." Lookups increased 70 percent over 2016 on Merriam-Webster.com and spiked several times after key events, such as the Women's March on Washington in January.
  
Another Michigan school takes the opposite approach: Detroit's Wayne State University attempts through its Word Warriors campaign to exhume worthy words that have fallen out of favor.

This year's list included "blithering," ''gauche" and "mugwump," which refers to a person who remains aloof or independent - especially from party politics.
  
 

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

US & World
New Year's 2018 around the world
Scott Barbour/Getty Images

New Year's 2018 around the world

US & World
Top 2018 New Year's resolutions
Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

Top 2018 New Year's resolutions

News
On this day: December 31
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: December 31

Sports
Top sports stories of 2017
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Top sports stories of 2017

News
On this day: December 30
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

On this day: December 30

US & World
Notable deaths of 2017
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Notable deaths of 2017

US & World
Four exotic 'supercars' introduced in 2017
FCA

Four exotic 'supercars' introduced in 2017

News
On this day: December 29
KCNA via CNN

On this day: December 29

News
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

Lifestyle
18 things to look for in 2018
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

18 things to look for in 2018

Weather
Dangerous cold brings misery for Midwest, Northeast
Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images

Dangerous cold brings misery for Midwest, Northeast

News
On this day: December 28
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: December 28

Travel
18 best US cities for New Year's Eve celebrations
iStock / sparkia

18 best US cities for New Year's Eve celebrations

News
2017: The year of the supercar
Ean R. Clark/CNNMoney

2017: The year of the supercar

Health
Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

News
On this day: December 27
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: December 27

News
Photos: Police Unit Crash in Northeast El Paso

Photos: Police Unit Crash in Northeast El Paso

Health
13 diet resolutions to avoid
iStock/zdenkam

13 diet resolutions to avoid

News
On this day: December 26
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

On this day: December 26

US & World
2017: The year in pictures
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

2017: The year in pictures

News
On this day: December 25
Paul Kane/Getty Images

On this day: December 25

Economy
Cost of the 12 Days of Christmas
iStock/Liliboas

Cost of the 12 Days of Christmas

News
On this day: December 24
Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images

On this day: December 24

News
On this day: December 23
Jesper Jurcenoks via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: December 23