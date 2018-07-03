Lifestyle

Walmart suffers backlash after 3rd-party vendor sells 'Impeach 45' shirts

Shirts sold on Walmart's online marketplace

Posted: Jul 03, 2018 10:57 AM MDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2018 10:57 AM MDT

A group of angry customers has launched a "boycott Walmart" hashtag after learning a third-party vendor was selling shirts on Walmart's website with the phrase "Impeach 45."

CNBC reports a description underneath the clothing item states, "Show how you really feel about our president with this tee!" 

The shirt is being sold by third-party seller Old Glory. CNBC reports the shirts have since been removed from the website. 

Angry Trump supporters voiced their anger on Twitter Tuesday morning, some tweeting #BoycottWalmart.

Walmart's third-party marketplace also has "Make America Great Again" merchandise.
 

TWEETS FROM UPSET TRUMP SUPPORTERS:

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: July 4
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 4

News
On this day: July 3
Wilson Dias/ABr via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 3

US & World
Most patriotic states in America
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Most patriotic states in America

Sports
World Cup Round of 16
Clive Rose/Getty Images

World Cup Round of 16

News
PHOTOS: Company E monument

PHOTOS: Company E monument

Sports
The colorful fans of 2018 World Cup
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The colorful fans of 2018 World Cup

US & World
Missing Thai soccer team found
Linh Pham/2018 Getty Images

Missing Thai soccer team found

Health
14 causes of dehydration
Scott Barbour/Getty Images

14 causes of dehydration

Health
15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

Health
16 tips to stay safe, cool in heat
Rick Shine/CNN

16 tips to stay safe, cool in heat

Travel
Best cities for 4th of July celebrations
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso DWI Arrests June 2018

PHOTOS: El Paso DWI Arrests June 2018

News
On this day: July 2
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

On this day: July 2

Health
7 tips for healthy Fourth of July
iStock/spfoto

7 tips for healthy Fourth of July

News
On this day: July 1
kris krug via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 1

US & World

"Families Belong Together" nationwide rallies

News
On this day: June 30
Arizona State Forestry Division via Getty Images

On this day: June 30

Crime
El Paso's Most Wanted: 6.29.18

El Paso's Most Wanted: 6.29.18

News
On this day: June 29
Mario Tama/Getty Images

On this day: June 29

Economy
Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

Sports
2018 World Cup Group Stage
Dan Mullan/Getty Images

2018 World Cup Group Stage

US & World
Justice Anthony Kennedy through the years
White House archives

Justice Anthony Kennedy through the years

News
On this day: June 28
Mehmet Ali Poyraz/Getty Images

On this day: June 28

Family
Best states for children's well-being

Best states for children's well-being