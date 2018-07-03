Walmart suffers backlash after 3rd-party vendor sells 'Impeach 45' shirts

A group of angry customers has launched a "boycott Walmart" hashtag after learning a third-party vendor was selling shirts on Walmart's website with the phrase "Impeach 45."

CNBC reports a description underneath the clothing item states, "Show how you really feel about our president with this tee!"

The shirt is being sold by third-party seller Old Glory. CNBC reports the shirts have since been removed from the website.

Angry Trump supporters voiced their anger on Twitter Tuesday morning, some tweeting #BoycottWalmart.

Walmart's third-party marketplace also has "Make America Great Again" merchandise.



TWEETS FROM UPSET TRUMP SUPPORTERS:

@Walmart Looks like I'll be shopping elsewhere from now on since you find it tasteful to sell Impeach 45 clothing in your stores! Goodbye!#BoycottWalmart — Mark Lonsinger (@MSLdraco) July 3, 2018

hey @Walmart care to explain why you would sell these shirts? Are you out of your mind taking the chance of alienating at least half the population? #Walmart#Impeach45 pic.twitter.com/DJYmMuqWv2 — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) July 3, 2018