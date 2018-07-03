Animal Services urges pet owners to take precautions on the 4th

Pet safety during the 4th of July

EL PASO, Texas - Fourth of July celebrations are full of fun and fireworks, but those loud celebrations can also be scary and stressful for your pets.

The El Paso Animal Services said this holiday is one of the busiest times of the year because the fireworks scare animals and they tend to run away from home.

Animal Services Director Paula Powell told ABC-7, "We're starting to see a higher in-take of animals here at the animal shelter, over 40 strays came in yesterday. Last year, during the first week of July, we had over 800 come in."

The best way to protect your pets from getting loose is to keep them inside, and if you choose to keep them outside, make sure all your gates are locked. Also make sure your pets have tags with up-to-date contact information and a microchip. If your pets do get out, the information on the microchip and tag can help Animal Services reconnect a lost pet in minutes.

To keep them calm, play some music or turn on the TV to muffle the sound of fireworks. Also, keep them entertained: you can play with your pets to distract them from the loud noises.

The Animal Services Center said it is already at full capacity, so in an effort to decrease the number of pets coming into the facility, it is waiving all impoundment fees for any lost animal picked up by their owner. Until July 7th, adoption fees for dogs will be reduced to $5 and cat adoptions are free.