Health Department: 2 more flu-related deaths in El Paso

El PASO, Texas - The Department of Public Health for the City of El Paso announced Thursday the number of flu-related deaths in our area has reached 15.

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s - both with underlying medical conditions - died this week.

Public Health officials continue to urge medical providers to test for the flu and to prescribe antivirals when possible. They also encourage El Paso residents to be vaccinated and to practice the following:

1. CLEAN - Wash your hands often. Scrub your hands for at least 30 seconds with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand cleaner.

2. COVER - Cover your cough. Use a tissue to cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze. Don't have a

tissue? The crook of your elbow will do.

3. CONTAIN - Contain germs by steering clear of others who are sick. If you do get sick, stay home until you are well

again, so you do not spread more germs.

4. CALL - Call or see your doctor if you or your child has a fever greater than 100 degrees.

