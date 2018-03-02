Brain injury awareness walk this weekend

EL PASO, Texas - Traumatic brain injuries are to blame for more than 2 and a half million ER visits every year.

TBIs are different from illnesses because they can't be cured - they stay with you and don't go away.

The El Paso Brain Injury Support Group helps those dealing with brain injuries in many ways.

Patrick Francis' family knows all too well. He suffered a traumatic brain injury 18 years ago at the age of 13. He is a good example of just how quickly life can change. His brain injury occurred on the football field during a middle school game, when he took a hard hit. He awoke from a coma months later and had to re-learn to walk, talk, and even blink.

The Brain Injury Support Group helps families like Patrick's, who are learning to deal with a new way of life, or as Patrick's mom calls it, "The new normal."

You can help by lacing up your tennis shoes Saturday, March 3!

The Brain Injury Support Group 7th annual 5K Run/Walk starts at 8 am, the cost is $25, and all proceeds go to help local families.

To register, click here.

