UTEP police investigate alleged invasive visual recording at Memorial Gym

UTEP investigates Invasive Recording

EL PASO, Texas - Investigators with the University of Texas at El Paso Police Department are investigating an alleged invasive visual recording inside a bath or dressing room at Memorial Gym, a report obtained by ABC-7 states.

The crime and incident report states the incident occurred between February 21st and the 26th.

ABC-7's I-Team obtained the incident report , which identified the alleged offender as 24-year-old man. The report states a black phone, memory card and two body cam devices were recovered. The victim is a 24-year-old man, according to police.

The report states the investigation is still ongoing.

"I am here every Tuesday and Thursday," student Johnny Gonzalez said. "I was shocked because I did not hear anything about it."

ABC-7 spoke with students who say they are frustrated the university never informed them of the incident.

"I feel like the university has a responsibility to let me know that this was happening to prevent you from changing in there," student Karen Ramirez said.

Ramirez's classmate, Bianca Nevarez, told ABC-7 "not even an email or something like 'Hey this is happening and there is an investigation,' so I would not have changed here and maybe in another building."

Ramirez, Nevarez and Gonzalez all have classes inside Memorial Gym at least twice a week. "I feel like my privacy has been invaded," Nevarez said. "I am not going to change in there."

All three students said they wished the university would send alert notifications or emails. "There should definitely be better communication among everyone here at the university," Gonzalez said.

ABC-7 contacted the university to get more information on the case but received this response.

"“Due to the privacy rights of the individuals involved and because of the ongoing nature of the investigation, no information is being released. There is no threat to the University population. We take all allegations very seriously, and we conduct fair and impartial investigations and take the appropriate course of action. We do this with sensitivity to all the parties involved.”

There is no jail record or jail bond record of offender on the county website.