Suspect fired 100 rounds in ambush-style attack on deputies

KMGH via CNN

DENVER (AP) - The Douglas County sheriff says a suspect fired more than 100 rounds in a shooting that killed one deputy and injured four others, along with two civilians.



Sheriff Tony Spurlock says the unidentified suspect was killed during the Sunday morning shooting in response to an initial report of domestic violence. He likened the attacks on the officers to an ambush.



The slain officer was 29 years old was married with two children and had been with the agency for about seven months.



The four other officers were in stable condition and injuries to the civilians were not life-threatening.



President Donald Trump is offering his condolences to the victims of a shooting in Highlands Ranch, a suburb near Denver, that killed one sheriff's deputy and wounded six other people, including four deputies.



Trump said on Twitter on Sunday: "My deepest condolences to the victims of the terrible shooting in Douglas County dcsheriff, and their families. We love our police and law enforcement - God Bless them all!"

Authorities say deputies were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance and were shot. The suspected gunman was also shot and is believed to be dead.



The shooting capped a year of deadly attacks in the United States.



