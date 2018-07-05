Crime

Police: Man struck victim with liquor bottle after asking for marijuana

By:

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 01:58 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2018 01:58 PM MDT

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Police officers arrested a man accused of striking a neighbor with a broken glass bottle.

David Bernal, 28, of the 1700 block of West Hadley Avenue, is charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Las Cruces police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Mahaney Drive shortly after 12 a.m. Thursday, July, 5th.

The officers found a man with multiple injuries to his face, neck and head. The victim was initially transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center,  but later airlifted to University Medical Center of El Paso.

Police said the victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The victim told investigators he was sitting outside his home, watching a fireworks display, when Bernal approached and asked for marijuana. 

After asking several times, Bernal allegedly struck the man's head with a liquor bottle. Investigators learned Bernal struck the man several times with the bottle before leaving the property.

Police located Bernal at his residence, where he was taken into custody. Officers located a broken Parrot Bay bottle outside the victim's residence.

Bernal was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond.
 

