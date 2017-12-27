Police arrest three in connection to robbery at East Side auto part store

Eric Moreno

EL PASO, Texas -

Police arrested three El Paso men after they allegedly robbed a man working at an auto parts store in East El Paso.

The robbery was reported Saturday, December 17, 2017 at O'reilly's Auto Parts' store located on the 1800 block of Trawood.

Police said Eric Moreno, 26, and Ruben Villalobos, 37, approached a man working to remodel the story. They allegedly threatened the man by saying they were armed with a weapon, police said.

Ruben Villalobos

After taking the victim's phone and a vehicle part from the store, Moreno and Villalobos allegedly fled the area to a vehicle driven by Miles Edmondson, 20.

An investigation led to the arrest of the three suspects. All three were booked into the El Paso County Jail on robbery charges.

Villalobos' bond was set at $100,000, Moreno's bond was set at $75,000, and Edmondson's bond was set at $55,000.

Miles Carolton Edmondson