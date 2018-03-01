Man charged for allegedly killing pet snake during burglary

Elio Martell, 18.

EL PASO, Texas - Detectives arrested a man accused of killing a pet snake while he was committing a home burglary.

Eighteen-year-old Elio Martell was located by El Paso Police when responding to a burglary in progress January 26 at a home at the 5500 block of Dearborne Drive in Northeast El Paso. Martell was spotted carrying stolen property a short distance from the home.

During investigation, detectives found the home owner's pet python dead inside the houser with multiple stab wounds.

Police say the homeowner was confronted and threatened with a knife by Martell, who broke into the home.

Martell was charged with Cruelty to Animals, Aggravated Robbery, Assault on a Peace Officer and Resisting Arrest. Already being held at the El Paso County Detention Facility on previous charges, Martell was rebooked under an additional bond of $5,000.

Jail records show that Martell was previously arrested on numerous charges.

