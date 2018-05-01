LCPD: Man on bike led officer on 'slow-speed' chase while carrying BB gun
LAS CRUCES, N.M. - Las Cruces Police say a man riding a mountain bike refused to stop and was shot by police during a pursuit.
A police officer was allegedly trying to stop 29-year-old Myron Oveide Friday when he led police on a 'slow-speed' pursuit down Gardner Avenue.
The officer ran out of his patrol unit and chased Oveide who remained on his bike and continued to ignore commands, according to police.
Police say a second officer responded to the pursuit and engaged with the suspect near the intersection of Garnder and Chaparro Avenue.
Oveide was shot at least once, police say.
According to police, a lapel camera video shows Oveide with a BB gun that resemble a handgun.
Police say video of the lapel camera will be made available when the investigation concludes.