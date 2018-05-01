LCPD: Man on bike led officer on 'slow-speed' chase while carrying BB gun

Police say 29-year-old Myron Oveide was carrying this BB gun when he was shot after allegedly leading an officer on a bike pursuit. Photo courtesy of LCPD.

Police say 29-year-old Myron Oveide was carrying this BB gun when he was shot after allegedly leading an officer on a bike pursuit. Photo courtesy of LCPD.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. - Las Cruces Police say a man riding a mountain bike refused to stop and was shot by police during a pursuit.

A police officer was allegedly trying to stop 29-year-old Myron Oveide Friday when he led police on a 'slow-speed' pursuit down Gardner Avenue.

The officer ran out of his patrol unit and chased Oveide who remained on his bike and continued to ignore commands, according to police.

Police say a second officer responded to the pursuit and engaged with the suspect near the intersection of Garnder and Chaparro Avenue.

Oveide was shot at least once, police say.

According to police, a lapel camera video shows Oveide with a BB gun that resemble a handgun.

Police say video of the lapel camera will be made available when the investigation concludes.